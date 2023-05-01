Watch CBS News
LA ocean water quality advisory extended to Thursday

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Following recent rainfalls in the Los Angeles area -- and with more rain in the forecast -- the county health department Monday extended an ocean water quality advisory for all county beaches.

The advisory -- now effect until at least Thursday at noon -- warns that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other hazards from city streets and mountain areas "are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers."

People who enter the ocean in those areas could become ill, the health department said.

The advisory could be extended depending on further rainfall, according to the department.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 4:16 PM

