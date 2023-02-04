LA Metro offers free rides Saturday

In honor of civil rights leader Rosa Parks, Southern California celebrates Transit Equity Day Saturday, Feb. 4.

LA Metro and other transit agencies will not charge passengers any fee. Metro's buses, rail and bikeshare services will be free on Saturday.

L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who also serves on the Metro board, said that Transit Equity Day is a reminder of transit's "unfortunate history of racism and classism," along with what Metro should strive to be -- "safe, clean, reliable and affordable."

In 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing a bus driver's instructions to give up her seat on a segregated bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama. This led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Parks was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Award by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.