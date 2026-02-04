LA Metro offering free rides on Transit Equity Day, Feb. 4

In honor of Transit Equity Day, LA Metro is offering free rides across all its modes of transportation on Wednesday, February 4, in celebration of Rosa Parks' birthday.

Rides on all Metro buses, trains, Metro Bike Share and Metro Micro will be free, as all Metro rail station turnstiles will be unlocked, and bus riders will not be required to TAP their fare cards on Feb. 4 through 3 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Transit Equity Day honors civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955. She was born on Feb. 4, 1913.

To commemorate the day, Metro released a new Transit Equity Day TAP card, available for $2. Metro officials said ambassadors will be surprising riders with giveaways in celebration of the day.

Transit Equity Day is now a day of action highlighting the efforts of transit providers, labor unions and climate justice advocates to promote equity in public transportation.



Metrolink, LADOT, Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus Line, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, the Riverside County Transportation Commission and the Orange County Transportation Authority are also participating in Transit Equity Day, offering free rides.