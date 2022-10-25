LA mayoral candidates step up attacks ahead of November election

Congresswoman Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are ramping up their political attacks with the November election quickly approaching.

"We cannot let Rick Caruso con the voters of Los Angeles on homelessness," said Bass. "My opponent is a real estate developer who touts his history of building but he's never found the time or the will to build one single unit of affordable housing."

Both of the candidates were pounding the pavement, with Bass promoting her plan for the homeless crisis and Caruso speaking to voters in Boyle Heights — the neighborhood where his grandparents once lived.

"I will have no more corruption," said Caruso. "We have corruption in our city and it has to go. Our system is broken and Karen Bass cannot fix it... It's going to be worse. We've had enough."

The billionaire developer is unleashing his massive financial war chest, spending tens of millions of dollars in advertising in the weeks leading up to the election.

"I'm spending my own money because I don't want to be beholden to anybody other than Angelenos," said Caruso.

Bass seemed undeterred by her opponent's exorbitant spending.

"Money doesn't do everything," she said. "He outspent me 8 to 1 in the primary as well and we came out ahead. My campaign is based on grassroots involvement. It's based on years of experience of bringing our city together. This is such an important time. The city could fracture along racial lines...You can't buy everything."

A poll last week showed Caruso with a slight lead, however, it was within the margin of error.

"I think there's no doubt that the race is tightening and part of is a result of the fact that Rick Caruso is basically spending unlimited sums," said political analyst and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson. "He really is blanketing the most expensive media market in the country — and that makes a difference. "We know that money can make a difference. Will it make the ultimate difference? That is the big question."

Levinson also said that the recent L.A. City Council scandal involving council members saying racist remarks may end up helping Caruso.

"I think with this scandal in city hall there are people who are disgusted with insiders, with incumbents," she said. "It's probably not fair but Karen Bass is seen as a de facto incumbent in this race.