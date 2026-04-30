LA mattress store offers after hours sound baths, a wellness and business mixer

A sound bath practitioner has taken the meditative experience to an unusual location, after hours at an Atwater Village mattress store.

It's a Sunday night, and inside the Mattress Central showroom, people lie on blanket-covered mattresses as chimes and soothing frequencies sound out.



"I didn't know it was going to be at a mattress store, which I was kind of confused about in the beginning," Los Feliz resident Siri Swanson said. "But I locked in and really enjoyed it."

Twice a month, wellness practitioner Alice Moon leads the mattress store's sound baths.

"Tonight is going to be a wonderful meditative experience for everyone. Whatever you need from this journey, I hope it unfolds for you," Moon said to a very relaxed-looking crowd, on mattresses.

Moon Soul Sound Baths at the Mattress Central showroom. CBS LA

The studio where she used to hold her Moon Soul Sound Baths sessions closed, and she knew she had to pivot.

"I thought, how can I go bigger and better with my next space. So I Googled sound baths in the news, and saw that someone in Utah was doing one at a mattress store, and I thought -- brilliant -- I gotta take that to LA," Moon said.

The owner of Mattress Central said it's been good for business. Moon calls it "a really great partnership," saying mattress sales are up.

Krista Youngs shared her mattress store sound bath experience and said it was complete peace. "It was oddly calming for some reason, to just be around all of these different beds, and all these people."

Sound baths are backed by research, with some studies showing sound frequencies from the instruments can help promote mental and physical well-being.

"I wasn't sleeping, but I wasn't fully conscious. It was a unique experience," Los Feliz resident, Elida Shaffer DeGovia, said.

Moon says she gives away up to 10 free tickets for each event because she wants to make the experience more accessible.



