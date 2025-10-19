Fiery single-car crash near L.A. Live leaves 2 seriously injured

A fiery crash just outside of L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning left three injured, including two in at least serious condition.

The crash was reported at 7:38 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, when a car crashed into a light pole at 966 South Francisco Street.

The vehicle caught on fire after the crash. Bystanders attempted to pull all of the occupants out of the car, but one person was still trapped when rescue crews arrived, and was later extricated.

In total, three people were transported to a local hospital, two in serious condition and one in fair condition.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. No additional details were immediately made available.