LA Lakers, Clippers release 2025-2026 regular season schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers released their schedules for the 2025-2026 regular season.

The Lakers will kick off their season on NBA Opening Night, Oct. 21, with a home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers will play their first game the following day in Salt Lake City agianst the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during a 122-97 Lakers win at Intuit Dome on February 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Harry How / Getty Images

The Lakers will have 34 nationally televised games during the season, with 10 on Amazon Prime, seven on NBC, seven on ESPN, six on ABC and four on Peacock.

Laker tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. on Ticketmaster.

The team will also unveil a statue of "Showtime" era head coach Pat Riley on Feb. 22.

The Lakers finished their 2024-2025 campaign with a 50-win regular season and a first-round playoff exit.

"For me, since my first NBA Finals appearance in 2007, the moment I got an opportunity to be a part of that and taste that feeling, every season that I did not make it to the Finals or win a championship has been a disappointment," star LeBron James said following the team's elimination. "So it will be the same offseason of disappointment and unfulfillment."

Similarly, the Clippers finished last year with a 50-win regular season and a first-round playoff exit.

"We just did a good job during the season," star Kawhi Leonard said. "A lot of people counted us out, but we were able to get here."