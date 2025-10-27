TikTok influencer shot during LA immigration enforcement operation expected in federal court Monday

The man injured in a shooting, along with a deputy U.S. Marshal, during an encounter with immigration enforcement officers in South Los Angeles last week, is expected to make his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Carlitos Ricardo Parias, 44, who goes by Richard LA on social media, was accused of ramming his vehicle into federal agents after they boxed him in an attempt to arrest him, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

"Parias, who had previously avoided capture by immigration authorities, refused to comply with agents' orders and escalated what could have been a simple arrest into a life-threatening situation," Essayli wrote in a post to X. "Ultimately, an agent opened fire, wounding Parias and a deputy U.S. marshal, who was hit with a ricochet bullet."

Parias, who was shot in the elbow, and the deputy U.S. marshal, who was hit by a ricochet bullet in the hand, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

His appearance is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. local time at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and United States Courthouse, where a judge is expected to read his rights and his charges.

Essayli previously stated that Parias will be charged with assaulting a federal officer, although it's unclear as of Monday morning if additional charges will be brought on.

Last week's encounter with federal agents wasn't Parias' first. He was briefly taken into custody on June 13 but later released, a close friend told CBS LA.

His attorney, Carlos Jurado, described his client as a "pacifist."

"It's difficult to trust every word that comes from DHS," Jurado said. "What we know about Richard is that he's a pacifist guy. He's very calm. A lot of the police officers here know him. They know he's very respectful. In fact, the city of Los Angeles has awarded him for the work that he does in the community."

Parias has more than 135,000 followers on TikTok, where he posts Spanish-language content informing the public about federal immigration enforcement activity across LA.

In August, Councilmember Curren Price's office awarded Parias with a Certificate of Recognition for his "unwavering commitment to keeping the South Los Angeles community informed, empowered and protected."