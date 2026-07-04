LA County firefighters extinguish large fire at La Habra tire shop

Los Angeles County firefighters quickly extinguished a large fire at a tire shop in La Habra on Saturday night.

The blaze was first reported at around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Monte Vista Street, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials told CBS LA.

Within 20 minutes of battling the fire, crews upgraded the incident to a Second Alarm, meaning more resources would be sent to the scene to assist with mitigating the large flames.

Video from the scene showed a massive plume of black smoke extending from the building. The night sky had a distinct orange glow from the large flames.

It's unclear exactly when firefighters declared a knockdown on the fire, but LACoFD officials closed the incident just before 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.