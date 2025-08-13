LA detectives release photo of sexual assault suspect, ask for additional victims to step forward

The Los Angeles Police Department released a photo of a sexual assault suspect officers arrested in May, hoping it would spur additional victims to step forward.

Detectives said Jean Junior Dar, 42, allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted three men in their mid-20s. Investigators said in each case, Dar met the victims at a bar and invited them to an after-party at his Marina Del Rey home. After arriving, Dar allegedly gave the victims a drink that incapacitated them before the 42-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted them, according to the LAPD.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged Dar with two felony counts of sexual assault. He was released after posting bail.

Court records showed that Dar was arraigned in 2021 for nine misdemeanors related to unauthorized practice of law and grand theft.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward. LAPD urged anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses to contact the West Bureau's Special Assault Section at (213) 473-0447. Officers urged callers to use the number 1(877) 527-3247 outside of business hours.

Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.