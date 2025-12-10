Los Angeles County supervisors pass series of motions to create pilot program for LGBTQ hotline

During federal budget cuts in July 2025, the Trump administration pulled funding from a counseling hotline for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis. The administration maintains the stance that the group does not need specialized services, but leaders in Los Angeles feel otherwise.

A UCLA college student who only wished to be identified as "J" told CBS LA that they were on the brink of suicide when specially trained counselors talked them down.

"The presence of this hotline, you know, was a saving grace for me," J said. "Identifying as queer, as trans, there are a lot of dangers that come with being out. It also creates a lot of anxiety for people like myself to even have these conversations."

The services that were cut were part of the broader 988 crisis lifeline launched three years ago. It provided lifesaving counseling for millions of Americans and continues to operate, but before the cuts, LGBTQ+ youth could then "Press 3" to talk with counselors trained to help with their distinct challenges.

"I wasn't in the safest place to come out without fear of potential retaliation," J said.

J feared being kicked out of their home with no support and said counselors not only understood, but they also provided the right resources.

"It's not just the one-and-done phone call to keep you from committing suicide. It's, 'how do we prevent this from happening again,'" J said.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said last year alone, more than 700,000 people who called 988 were directed to the services.

"LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to consider suicide because of the hostility and isolation that they too often experience," Hahn said. "When they reach out for help so that support needs to be there."

This week, she and other legislative leaders officially launched a new effort. The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a series of motions that aim to bring back the "Press 3" option, not only locally, but also on the state and national levels.

"It will direct our Department of Mental Health to create an LA County-specific pilot program and take that pilot and submit it ultimately to the federal government for their approval," Hahn said.

Hahn and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath also backed motions that support pending legislation from State Assemblymember Mark González that would fund and reinstate a resource statewide.

J ultimately opened up to their parents. The relationship remains tense, but they reacted better than J feared. Now about to graduate from UCLA, J said they're stronger because of that voice on the line when they needed it most.

"I know many people who are like me who live in other parts of the country are not as fortunate that have to make many of these phone calls in their lifetime just to continue finding a will to stay alive," J said.