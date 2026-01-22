LA County supervisor urges Bell city officials to reconsider sale of mobile home parks

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn sided with Bell residents after city officials announced plans to sell their homes for a redevelopment project.

Late last year, the city officials moved forward with their plan to sell the Bell Mobile and Florence Village Mobile Home Parks, which housed about 300 families. The project aimed to redevelop the land into a mixed-use space that included affordable housing, restaurants, and retail buildings

"Mobile home parks are the last bastion of affordable housing, and I stand with the residents who do not want to be displaced from their homes and from Bell," Hahn wrote in a letter to Bell Mayor Ali Saleh. "Building new housing should not come at the expense of these residents who live in these parks, many of whom are seniors and single parents and have lived in these communities for many years."

The decision faced pushback from residents, with hundreds protesting their city's plan during a meeting last December.

"A lot of folks just found out about this decision," protester Clarisa Perez said in December. "A lot of folks are scared to lose their homes, especially during this holiday season."

In a statement, the city said it has not sold the parks and has given residents "the opportunity to meet with relocation specialists to review household and financial needs and with licensed appraisers to establish the fair market value of their homes."

"Some residents discouraged others from participating, and by not completing these steps, it will directly negatively affect the financial benefits made available to residents under the Relocation Plan," the city wrote in its statement.

Bell city leaders added that they are "committed to working closely" with affected residents to help them find future housing and support.

"This is a very difficult but necessary decision reflecting our commitment to the entire City of Bell to provide a safer, more sustainable community," the city wrote.