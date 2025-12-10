Bell residents protests city's plan to redevelop mobile home parks

Hundreds of Bell residents protested against the plan to close two mobile home parks during the city council meeting on Wednesday.

The city of Bell owns both of the mobile home parks, which house about 300 families. The plan aimed to redevelop the land into new affordable housing, seniors homes, retail, restaurants and entertainment spaces.

Residents expressed their concern that they'll lose their homes and possibly be priced out of their neighborhoods.

"A lot of folks just found out about this decision," protester Clarisa Perez said. "A lot of folks are scared to lose their homes, especially during this holiday season."

In a statement, the city said it has not sold the parks and has given residents "the opportunity to meet with relocation specialists to review household and financial needs and with licensed appraisers to establish the fair market value of their homes."

"Some residents discouraged others from participating, and by not completing these steps, it will directly negatively affect the financial benefits made available to residents under the Relocation Plan," the city wrote in its statement.

Bell city leaders added that they are "committed to working closely" with affected residents to help them find future housing and support.

"This is a very difficult but necessary decision reflecting our commitment to the entire City of Bell to provide a safer, more sustainable community," the city wrote.

The City Council are not expected to vote on the issue until next month.