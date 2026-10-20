LA County small businesses can apply for LA28 licensing on locally made products

Small businesses in Los Angeles County have a chance to participate in a new program to become official LA28 Olympic Games licensees and use the LA28 emblem on products they create locally.

In a Tuesday announcement, LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said, "We want to make sure that millions of visitors buy a souvenir. That when they do that, and they buy that souvenir, that they're really taking home a piece of real LA culture."

The Los Angeles-based business, Homeboy Industries, is the first to participate in the Made for Two-Eight licensing program. The company revealed its Homeboy LA28 T-shirt, featuring a prominent blazing Olympic torch that reflects "the hopefulness of the Olympic torch to our community."

Homeboy Industries co-CEO Steve Delgado said the company has been one of the preeminent silkscreen businesses in Los Angeles since 1994.

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover celebrates the inaugural Made for Two-Eight partnership with Homeboy Industries. CBS LA

"Homeboy loves Los Angeles, and we've been anchored here for nearly 40 years," Homeboy Industries founder Father Greg Boyle said. "We serve the city; 10,000 folks a year walk through our doors, wanting to reimagine their lives."

Boyle said the Games mimic the business model of inclusion; they are for everyone.

Last month, applications for another LA28 program opened: the LA Authentic Program. Hoover said it will be the largest integration of restaurants, caterers, food trucks, carts, and mobile vendors in Olympic history.

"So, between our local food concessions and our new Made for Two-Eight licensing program, we are opening a different door to ensure that neighborhood entrepreneurs thrive," Hoover said.

Priority will be given to Made for Two- Eight applications for businesses in the host city of Los Angeles. The opportunity to apply begins on Oct. 30. Small businesses must meet qualifications under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) size standards.