LA County showing strong voter turnout so far in 2026 midterm election

The Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder/County Clerk said that by 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, voter turnout in the county had already surpassed the overall voter turnout from the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Overall turnout in that election was 28%. At a 2 p.m. Tuesday news conference, Dean Logan, the L.A. County Registrar Recorder/County Clerk, said more than 1.9 million ballots had already been received and recorded in the county, representing approximately 32% of registered voters.



He said that includes 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots that have been returned and over 387,000 voters who have voted in person at vote centers.

"And so, we still have several hours to go and many more vote-by-mail ballots that have come back, coming back in. So that's a clear indication that we're going to see a healthier turnout than we saw four years ago," Logan said.

He noted that there are 646 vote centers that will be open until 8 p.m., and anyone in line by 8 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast their ballot.

"But there are some where lines are starting to form. Voters can visit any vote center that's convenient for them," Logan said. Voters can also return their completed vote-by-mail ballot at any official ballot drop box, or at any vote center until 8:00 p.m.

"We also recognize that there are representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice that are in the field today observing the election, and we welcome that opportunity,´ Logan said.

The first results are expected to be reported around 8:30 p.m., beginning with vote-by-mail ballots processed before Election Day, with additional updates to follow.