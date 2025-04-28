LA County Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting that left young girl injured in East Los Angeles

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are looking into a shooting that left a girl injured in East Los Angeles Monday morning.

Deputies received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting near the 13000 block of S. Record Avenue.

A young girl was injured during a shooting in East Los Angeles. RMG News

When they arrived, they found a girl in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how she was shot or her age. No other injuries were reported.