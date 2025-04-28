Watch CBS News
LA County Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting that left young girl injured in East Los Angeles

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Young girl shot inside car in East Los Angeles
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are looking into a shooting that left a girl injured in East Los Angeles Monday morning.

Deputies received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting near the 13000 block of S. Record Avenue.

A young girl was injured during a shooting in East Los Angeles.  RMG News

When they arrived, they found a girl in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how she was shot or her age. No other injuries were reported. 

