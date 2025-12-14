LA County Sheriff's Department Searching for Missing 74-Year-Old

The LA County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jose Luis Barajas. The 74-year-old was last seen on Saturday at 1pm on the 13300 block of Elmcroft Avenue near Foster Road in Norwalk.

Barajas's family is concerned because he suffers from unspecified medical conditions.

He is 5'06", 140 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff's department said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

Detectives said he may be headed for the 11600 block of Firestone Boulevard near Pioneer Boulevard in Norwalk.

Investigators asked for anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.