Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Deputies fired at in City Terrace
Deputies fired at in City Terrace 00:54

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace.

The incident took place on the 4208 block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. 

ct-shooting-escorts.jpg
LA County Sheriff deputies escort people to safety as it set up a perimeter on the 4208 Block of Fisher Street in City Terrace.

The suspect shot at the first arriving deputies. None of the deputies were hit and they shot back at the suspect. 

It's unclear at this moment if the suspect was hit, or if there is another suspect involved. 

LA County Sheriff deputies have set up a perimeter near Esteban Torres High School. 

The suspect is still on the loose. '

Sky2 was over the scene as deputies escorted people out of a home. It's unclear at this moment if there any victims as a result to this incident. 

After more than 10 minutes went by, the suspect eventually came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.

Suspect surrenders after firing at LA County Sheriff Deputies in City Terrace 01:00

There were no other suspects involved in this incident, according to CBSLA Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.