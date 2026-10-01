L.A .County sales tax increases to 10.25% for 5 years

The sales tax in Los Angeles County went up by a half-cent today, per voter-approved Measure ER.

The county sales tax previously was at 9.75% and now stands at 10.25%. The increase will last for 5 years, through 2031, bringing in 5 cents for every $10 spent.

Exemptions on sales tax include groceries, prescription medications, and medical equipment.

Tax rates within L.A. County cities vary, with some reaching 11.25%, including Azusa, Calabasas, Compton, Gardena, and Santa Monica, to name a few.

Lancaster and Palmdale are the highest in the county, at 11.75%.

Measure ER, approved by voters in the June 2, 2026, election, is expected to generate about $1 billion per year to support healthcare and other essential services across the county.

The bill was introduced by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis to address funding losses tied to federal changes to Medi-Cal and other reductions affecting the county's healthcare system.

Proponents said the $5 billion in funding is needed to reduce the loss of essential services, prevent the closure of public hospitals and numerous clinics, and limit layoffs among healthcare providers.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association had opposed Measure ER, saying the county's sales tax is already too high.

Sales taxes in LA County were most recently raised in 2024 to support homeless services, through voter-approved Measure A.

In neighboring Orange County, the sales tax rate is 7.75%, though rates vary by city.