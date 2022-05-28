L.A. County purchases $750k worth of baby formula to combat shortage

As the nation continues to experience a shortage of baby formula, Los Angeles County has attempted to curb the situation locally by purchasing $750,000 worth of formula.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis issued a statement on the purchase, which read in part: "I know many parents and caregivers have been worried and anxious due to the shortage of baby formula. As the county government, it is our responsibility to be the safety net for our residents and meet the needs of those most vulnerable."

The first shipment of formula is expected to arrive next week, and will be distributed via the Department of Public Health's Nurse Family Partnership Program.

"I want to thank our procurement team with the Internal Services Department for their commitment to locate and secure a supply of formula for the wellbeing of babies across the county -- a near-impossible task during this shortage," Solis' statement continued. "We'll work with nonprofit agencies, health clinics and through the county's food distributions to ensure families and babies most in need receive it."

At Solis' recommendation, the Department of Children & Family Services purchased $500,000 worth, which will was already being distributed to families in the child welfare system.

Food and Drug Administration officials have maintained that the shortage will not see a significant change until July at the earliest.

Just last week, a shipment of more than 70,000 pounds of baby formula was delivered to the U.S. from Europe via "Operation Formula Fly."