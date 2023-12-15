LA County Public Works searching for missing tool that can cause radiation sickness

LA County Public Works is looking for a tool that, if mishandled or damaged, can cause radiation sickness. It was last seen in Little Rock.

Officials said that the device, a thin layer density gauge, was lost by public works crews testing the thickness of the roadway between 110th Street East and Avenue R-4 on Dec. 14 at about 4 p.m. They said it was last seen in the back of a county work truck.

They described the device as a bright yellow box with a radiation logo on the side. It's about 19 inches long, 9 inches wide and 6 inches tall. It has a 5-inch handle.

Public Works has contacted local, state and federal authorities as part of their search for the item.

They are offering a $1,000 reward for the device's return.

The thin layer density gauge can cause radiation sickness if it is mishandled or damaged. Authorities urged anyone who finds it to call 911 immediately.

These devices use radiation to measure density, similar to how X-rays work. They are lined with lead shielding around a sealed source of radiation.

A damaged device may spread radioactivity.