LA County Public Works honors employee killed in Lancaster crane accident

The Los Angeles County Public Works honored a 14-year employee who was killed this month while at work at a public works facility in Lancaster.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our coworker, Victor Zepeda, a member of the LA County Public Works Mountain Operations Crew," the department wrote in a social media post.

Zepeda was killed on April 1 when a crane fell at the Lancaster facility. The accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. at 260 E. Ave. K-8.

Details about the fatal accident remain limited, but State Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were investigating the cause of an apparent mechanical malfunction.

"His loss is deeply felt across Public Works, the LA County family, and by all who knew him," the department wrote. "Victor was a dedicated public servant for 14 years, protecting Los Angeles County communities and keeping his coworkers safe."

Zepeda is survived by his wife, Yolanda and three young children.