LA County Public Health confirms another case of measles

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed another measles case on Wednesday.

LA County Public Health said the traveler arrived in Southern California on July 3, 2026, aboard British Airways Flight 281, which landed at LAX. The person walked through Terminal B, Gate 155.

Anyone at the gate between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

LA County Public Health said the person then went onto the airport's Hertz Car Rental Shuttle between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Anyone on the shuttle at that time may be at risk of developing measles symptoms.

Public health staff said anyone who does not develop symptoms after 21 days is no longer considered at risk of contracting measles. The last day to monitor for symptoms is July 24, according to LA County Public Health.

Those who have been vaccinated or previously had measles are likely protected against the disease. People who are not vaccinated are at higher risk. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR or MMRV, is 97% effective after two doses and 93% effective after one, according to LA County Public Health.

"As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community," LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

LA County Public Health urged anyone who develops symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting a facility and let them know about the potential exposure.

As of July 2, there have been 2,170 measles cases reported in the United States in 2026. Public Health staff said the majority of cases were among people who were unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status. About 6% of cases required hospitalization.

LA County Public Health urged anyone visiting Mexico to exercise caution due to an ongoing measles outbreak with more than 18,440 cases so far this year.

Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have reported measles cases so far this year. San Bernardino County said it was its first case of measles since 2023.