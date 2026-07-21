LA County offering $50,000 to find gunman in deadly Torrance pool party shooting

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors increased the reward for help finding the gunman who killed a teen at a pool party in Torrance last year.

Chyler Paton, who had just graduated from Culver City High School, was shot and killed outside of the end-of-the-year party on June 18, 2025, according to the Torrance Police Department. The homeowner told CBS News Los Angeles that Paton came to the home to pick up his brother.

The pair were standing in the driveway when a white SUV drove around the corner. He said the gunfire started shortly after, with someone from the house firing back seconds later. After ducking for cover, the homeowner said he saw Paton had been shot.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said Paton was leaving the home when he was killed.

"Chyler had his entire life ahead of him, and whoever is responsible for robbing him of it needs to be held accountable for that," said Hahn. "His family have lived with the pain of his death for more than a year now. We need the public's help to close this case and help deliver justice for them."

The homeowner said a family rented his backyard and swimming pool through an app. He said only about 20 people were supposed to be at the party, but roughly 200 showed up.

Hahn said investigators arrested a person of interest but "a case filing was not secured." Detectives believe there may have been more witnesses who could help their investigation.

The Board of Supervisors is offering $50,000 for any information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Paton's death. Anyone with information on the can contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 618-5570 and reference case number 250021528.