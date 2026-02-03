Reward extended as search for gunman who killed 17-year-old at Torrance pool party continues

Los Angeles County Supervisors have again extended a $20,000 reward in hopes of finding information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Culver City High School graduate last summer.

Chyler Paton was killed on June 18, 2025, while leaving a pool party at a home in the 23000 block of Huber Avenue, Torrance Police Department officers said at the time.

Police say that Paton was one of about 200 people at the home, which was being rented for a party to celebrate the end of the school year. The man who rented the home out said that there were only supposed to be about 20 people there.

Family members said that Paton was at the home to pick up his brother when a car drove around the corner and began to fire shots into the crowd.

Supervisor Janice Hahn previously announced the reward in August last year and re-established it in November. It was re-extended on Tuesday as the investigation continued without any new leads.

"I'm asking anyone who knows something about Chyler's killers to please speak up. His family have not only lived with his absence for months now, they've also been denied justice," said a statement from Hahn. "Help us close this case."

Anyone with more information on Paton's death or an alleged gunman is asked to contact Torrance police at (310) 618-5570.