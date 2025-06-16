LA County issues ocean water warnings for several beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning of ocean water recreation at several county beaches on Monday, as bacterial levels tested high.

Department officials caution beachgoers against swimming, surfing and playing in the following ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested:

Topanga Canyon Beach, Malibu - 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

Redondo Beach Pier - 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove - 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Santa Monica Pier - 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach - 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Mothers Beach, Marina Del Rey - entire swim area.

Inner Cabrillo Beach, San Pedro - entire swim area.

The Bel Air Bay Club, Will Rogers State Beach - 100 yards up and down coast of the club border fence.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County's beach hotline at, 1 (800) 525-5662.

For a map of the impacted locations and for more information, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.