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Parts of Los Angeles County, Inland Empire under wind advisories through Sunday

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Wind advisories are in effect in some parts of Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire, the National Weather Service said.

Peaking in the afternoon, sustained winds could blow at a rate between 40 and 50 miles per hour in wind-prone areas like the San Bernardino Mountains and the Antelope Valley.

Isolated gusts could reach 65 mph in the mountains and deserts, especially "within the gaps and along desert slopes across the Apple and Lucerne Valleys," the NWS said.

The NWS issued wind advisories through 11 p.m. Sunday, warning that tree limbs and other objects could be blown around, and power outages are possible.

"Be careful while driving, winds will create hazardous crosswinds, especially for high-profile vehicles," the NWS said.

Strong winds combined with low humidity could lead to rapid fire growth and spread, although the NWS says fuels are likely not sufficient to sustain dangerous conditions in most areas.

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