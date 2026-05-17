Parts of Los Angeles County, Inland Empire under wind advisories through Sunday

Wind advisories are in effect in some parts of Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire, the National Weather Service said.

Peaking in the afternoon, sustained winds could blow at a rate between 40 and 50 miles per hour in wind-prone areas like the San Bernardino Mountains and the Antelope Valley.

Isolated gusts could reach 65 mph in the mountains and deserts, especially "within the gaps and along desert slopes across the Apple and Lucerne Valleys," the NWS said.

The NWS issued wind advisories through 11 p.m. Sunday, warning that tree limbs and other objects could be blown around, and power outages are possible.

"Be careful while driving, winds will create hazardous crosswinds, especially for high-profile vehicles," the NWS said.

Strong winds combined with low humidity could lead to rapid fire growth and spread, although the NWS says fuels are likely not sufficient to sustain dangerous conditions in most areas.