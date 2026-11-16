The Los Angeles County Fire Department sent a hazmat team to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill after reports of a small explosion on Monday.

Firefighters said they received a call about smoke at the Santa Clarita garbage dump at about 4:00 p.m. and found smoke coming from a pipe at a drilling operation when they arrived 10 minutes later.

LA County Fire said they believe the drilling operation may have hit something and caused a small explosion. Firefighters said chemicals may have spewed into the air and that air quality advisories will be enacted.

Firefighters decontaminated four people at the site and took them to the hospital for evaluation.

LA County Sheriff's Department officials issued a public safety alert shortly after the explosion, urging people to stay away from the area and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

The advisory was issued for CAS-VALVERDE-A, CAS-HASLEY, CAS-HILLCREST and CAS-CAMBRIDGE.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a public safety alert for the area around Chiquita Canyon. LASD

Deputies advised people to stay alert and await further possible instructions from law enforcement and firefighters if conditions change. They also asked people to keep doors and windows shut due to the smoke in the air.

The explosion on Monday renewed criticism against the problematic landfill.

The families of Castaic and the surrounding communities have lived with the burden of this landfill for far too long, and they should not have to wonder whether they are safe," LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. "I want answers, and I will not accept vague explanations."

Chiquita Canyon has been mired in controversy for several years, after residents said the facility's leachate leaks and persistent odors caused headaches, skin irritation and even heart palpitations.

Since January 2023, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has received more than 28,000 complaints, many describing the foul smell as rotten, putrid and stomach-churning.

Following persistent issues and complaints, Los Angeles County officials filed a lawsuit against the landfill's owners and operators after the EPA and LA County Public Health discovered an array of toxic gases that cause myriad "short-term health effects" for residents living next to the troublesome dump.

The California Attorney General's Office joined the list of agencies suing the landfill, with state AG Rob Bonta announcing a lawsuit against the troublesome dump in October.

"Protecting the environment and safeguarding Californians requires quick and effective action from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill's owners and operators," Bonta said in October. "For too long, the Chiquita Canyon Landfill has done the opposite, which has resulted in numerous spills of leachate and other violations of our state's hazardous waste laws."