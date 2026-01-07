LA County firefighters rescue 3 people trapped under a collapsed wall

The Los Angeles County Fire Department on Wednesday rescued three people who were trapped under a collapsed retaining wall in Lennox.

Firefighters arrived in the 4900 block of Lennox Boulevard just before noon and found three people. Two of the patients sustained minor injuries, one of whom declined medical help.

Crews rescued the final patient, who was still trapped under the wall, and took them to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The rescue effort lasted about an hour.