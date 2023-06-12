Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County fire crews respond to Baldwin Hills brush fire

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles city and county fire crews responded to a roughly 2-acre brush fire in the 4700 block of south La Brea Avenue in the Baldwin Hills area Monday afternoon.

baldwin-hills-brush-fire.png

County fire officials said the blaze was burning slowly uphill and crews quickly surrounded the blaze keeping it contained to 2-acres.

La Brea is closed in both directions in the area while crews continue to put out the fire.

No structures were impacted and no injuries were reported.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 3:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.