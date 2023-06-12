LA County fire crews respond to Baldwin Hills brush fire

Los Angeles city and county fire crews responded to a roughly 2-acre brush fire in the 4700 block of south La Brea Avenue in the Baldwin Hills area Monday afternoon.

County fire officials said the blaze was burning slowly uphill and crews quickly surrounded the blaze keeping it contained to 2-acres.

La Brea is closed in both directions in the area while crews continue to put out the fire.

No structures were impacted and no injuries were reported.