LA County family searching for missing 20-year-old daughter

A family from Los Angeles County asked for help finding their missing 20-year-old daughter. 

Annalisa Demilia was last seen in Torrance on July 20. Relatives said she was walking eastbound on Torrance Boulevard, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, when she disappeared. 

Her family said she was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with the words "God will provide," written in white letters, black shorts over black leggings, white socks and white sneakers. She was carrying a white shoulder bag. 

Demilia suffers from a mental health disorder and requires medication, her family said. 

Annalisa Demilia was last seen in Torrance on July 20. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact her mother Karen D'Emilia at (310) 279-3007 or father Dino D'Emilia at (714) 458-0703.

