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LA County extends $20K reward to help solve baseball coach's murder

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended the $20,000 reward to help find the person who killed a beloved baseball coach last year. 

Marc Sweet, 36, was shot and killed at a Pico Rivera gas station on Aug. 21, 2025. Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said security camera footage showed Sweet driving near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Passons Boulevard when he got into a verbal argument with a man walking nearby. 

Sweet followed the man into a nearby Shell gas station parking lot, exited his car and approached the suspect. Hahn said the man shot Sweet several times as he walked toward him. 

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Marc Sweet, 36, was shot and killed at a Pico Rivera gas station on Aug. 21, 2025. LA County Superisor Janice Hahn

Paramedics from the LA County Fire Department rushed Sweet to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

"Marc was a beloved son and mentor to young athletes," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "Someone robbed him of his life and robbed his community of his good work. If you have any information about his murder, I urge you to come forward and help bring some closure and clarity to his loved ones."

The LA County Sheriff's Department believes the suspect is around 30-35 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 200 pounds. 

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website at lacrimestoppers.org.

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