LA County downgrades COVID-19 transmission rates to 'medium'

Los Angeles County has moved back down to "medium" COVID-19 transmission rates as cases continue their downward trend.

The move decreases the chance of the region reimplementing its indoor mask mandate.

On Dec. 21, officials reported 3,090 cases and a positivity rate of 11.4%. Additionally, officials said that 1,274 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 23 people in the past 24 hours.

Despite the drop in transmission levels, officials asked residents to stay vigilant as deaths have increased and hospital rates are higher than the summer surge.