LA County deputy kills dog attacking a man in a Lancaster yard

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy shot and killed a dog that was attacking a man inside a fenced-off yard in Lancaster on Monday morning.

LASD said they received reports about a dog attacking a person in the 43200 block of 20th Street West, near West Avenue K8, at around 9:50 a.m.

Deputies found the pit bull attacking an unresponsive man lying inside a locked and enclosed front yard. LASD said one of the deputies managed to get into the yard and tried to command the dog to stop attacking the man, but to no avail.

The deputy shot and killed the pit bull. LASD said no one else was wounded in the shooting. First responders rendered first aid to the victim before the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived. Paramedics took the man to a hospital in a stable condition.

"When our deputies arrived, they encountered a life-threatening emergency and acted without hesitation to save a man's life," said Lancaster Station Capt. Paul Bartlett. "After stopping the attack, they immediately transitioned from addressing the threat to providing lifesaving medical care until firefighters arrived."

LA County Animal Care and Control officers responded to the scene and took the remains of the dog.