LA County Deputy charged with possession of "assault weapon," tracer ammunition

A Los Angeles County deputy has been charged with unlawfully possessing an assault rifle and tracer ammunition.

"While I support the rights afforded to us under the Second Amendment, I also respect the laws of our state. It is illegal to possess an AR-15 assault rifle in California and I expect everyone, including sworn officers, to follow the law," District Attorney George Gascón said. "These weapons have repeatedly led to massive loss of life across this nation and I fully intend to enforce the ban in Los Angeles."

According to the District Attorney, investigators served a search warrant at Deputy Brandon Garmon's home. They recovered an unregistered AR-15 and incendiary ammunition stored inside the deputy's closet. This case stems from a 2020 warrant.

Prosecutors charged Garmon with two felonies: possession of an assault weapon and possession of a destructive device.

In 2016, a similar case happened in San Francisco where an officer was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and possessing an AR-15-style rifle and prohibited parts. The arrest stemmed from a year-long investigation by San Francisco Police Department's Internal Affairs Division.

The officer, 50-year-old Thomas Abrahamsen, surrendered to authorities. He was booked on two felonies and was placed on unpaid administrative leave.