LA County deputies shoot armed suspect holding baby hostage outside home

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Los Angeles County deputies shot a man who was holding a baby hostage outside of his girlfriend's home on Thursday night. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they responded to the home in the 8000 block of Alhambra Avenue in Paramount after receiving a report of a boyfriend outside a house with a gun. 

Deputies shot the suspect while he was holding the baby. Paramedics took the man to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the baby was not seriously harmed. 

