LA County deputies searching for arson suspects tied to Paramount fire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released photos of two people who are allegedly tied to an arson in Paramount.

Detectives are hoping to identify two people who allegedly started a fire in a Paramount strip mall. LASD

Detectives said the fire started early in the morning of Feb. 24 in the 7900 block of Alondra Boulevard. The two men allegedly broke through a window of a local business and poured a flammable liquid inside before setting the building on fire, according to LASD.

Investigators noted that this was the third time the business has been the target of an arson.

The Sheriff's Department urged anyone with information on the case or the suspects to contact its Arson/Explosives Detail at (323) 881-7522. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

Detectives also provided these photos of the suspects. LASD

Deputies from the Arson/Explosives Detail are full-time certified bomb technicians and arson investigators.