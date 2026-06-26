LA County deputies say hit-and-run driver "intentionally" hit skateboarder in Palmdale, causing critical injuries

Los Angeles County detectives have arrested a hit-and-run driver who they say intentionally crashed his car into a skateboarder in Palmdale earlier this week.

In a news release, deputies said that they were called to the intersection of Sixth Street East and East Avenue Q-12 on Monday after learning of a crash involving a pedestrian. While investigating the incident, detectives "conducted an extensive canvass of nearby businesses and searched for potential witnesses."

Their investigation led them to discover surveillance footage of the crash, which showed a white, four-door Toyota Corolla that was "traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 6th Street East before crossing into the opposing northbound lanes."

Deputies said that the driver, a man in his 20s, appeared to intentionally steer his car into the victim, a man in his 30s, as he rode a skateboard southbound near the east curb.

"The suspect's vehicle struck the victim, causing him to land on the windshield," the release said. "The vehicle subsequently collided with the east curb and came to rest before the driver fled the area."

Investigators said that they didn't observe any apparent attempt from the driver to brake or avoid crashing into the victim.

"Based on surveillance footage, statements, and evidence gathered during the investigation, investigators determined the incident appeared to be a targeted and intentional assault with a deadly weapon directed at the victim," deputies said. "Investigators also believe the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident."

Detectives located the suspect, who they said was the sole registered owner of the vehicle involved, and took him into custody. Though unidentified publicly, they said he was booked and charged with attempted murder.

The victim, who also remains unidentified, was hospitalized in critical condition with severe injuries, deputies said.

Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to contact LASD's Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.