LA County deputies need help finding kidnapping victim and suspect

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for help locating a woman after a Sunday afternoon kidnapping in Bellflower.

Detectives said the kidnapping happened at roughly 4:45 p.m. in the 9800 block of Cedar Street when the victim was driving a red 2005 Toyota Camry with the license plate 5NWJ241. The suspect allegedly pulled up next to her in a green or teal 1997 Ford Explorer with the license plate 3XNZ003.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released this photo of the victim and suspect's vehicles. LASD

Investigators said he punched the woman several times, dragged her out of her car and forced her into his SUV. He sped away from the scene and was last seen going east on Cedar Street.

During the initial altercation, a second woman with red hair got out of the victim's car and ran after the suspect before he drove away. Detectives believe she took the red Camry and followed the suspect eastbound on Cedar Street.

The Sheriff's Department has not located the vehicles and could not identify the victim or suspect.

Detectives asked that anyone with information contact the Lakewood Sheriff's Station at (562) 920-5100. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through the website www.p3tips.com.