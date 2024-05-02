Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County deputies land helicopter in Lynwood neighborhood during mental health call

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Firefighters extinguish blaze, deputies land helicopter on Lynwood street for mental health call
Firefighters extinguish blaze, deputies land helicopter on Lynwood street for mental health call 01:08

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department landed a helicopter in a Lynwood neighborhood while deputies handled a violent mental health call on Thursday. 

The incident started just before 4:30 p.m. when a resident who stopped taking medication started attacking family members at their home in the 4800 block of Olanda Street, deputies said. Deputies heard a gunshot in the background of the call. 

lasd-helicopter-lynwood.jpg
The helicopter landed in a street about a block away from the fire.  KCAL News

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the home on fire. Luckily, the family members and the suspect left the home without any injuries. 

Deputies placed the suspect in custody while the Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished the flames. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 5:11 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.