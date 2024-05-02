LA County deputies land helicopter in Lynwood neighborhood during mental health call

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department landed a helicopter in a Lynwood neighborhood while deputies handled a violent mental health call on Thursday.

The incident started just before 4:30 p.m. when a resident who stopped taking medication started attacking family members at their home in the 4800 block of Olanda Street, deputies said. Deputies heard a gunshot in the background of the call.

The helicopter landed in a street about a block away from the fire. KCAL News

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the home on fire. Luckily, the family members and the suspect left the home without any injuries.

Deputies placed the suspect in custody while the Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished the flames.