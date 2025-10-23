LA County deputies kill suspect who was allegedly holding family hostage

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies killed a man who was allegedly holding his family hostage in Rosemead on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the man's home after he allegedly threatened to harm himself, his son and his elderly father at roughly 5:05 p.m. They immediately contacted the suspect, who was armed with a high-powered rifle.

He continued to make threats to his family and deputies, prompting the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to request a mental evaluation team and the Special Enforcement Bureau.

After nearly seven hours, the suspect cut off communication with deputies and exited the house with his high-powered rifle. He walked down the driveway and pointed the weapon at a deputy before being shot, according to LASD.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's father and son were unharmed when deputies found them.