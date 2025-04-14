Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into innocent driver in Echo Park

A possible stolen vehicle suspect led authorities on a Monday afternoon pursuit through Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started the chase. After the suspect drove onto the northbound 110 Freeway, deputies backed off from the pursuit.

He cut through lanes of rush-hour traffic and sped through the shoulder of the freeway, even though ground units had stopped chasing him. At times, he bumped onto the side of the shoulder while hitting speeds above 70 mph.

Once downtown, the driver continued to pass traffic dangerously, nearly striking other drivers while going through red lights. They briefly pulled into a parking garage before reversing and continuing to drive through the downtown area.

While approaching the intersection of W. Arcadia Street and N. Main Street, the suspect suddenly reversed at a high speed before heading through Chinatown, swerving around other cars and through the parking lot of a gas station.

The driver slammed into an innocent driver while blowing through a red light near Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue in Echo Park. The collision deployed the bystander's airbags and sent the suspect's car into a light pole.

The suspect ditched the stolen vehicle and tried to leave the scene nonchalantly. However, officers from the California Highway Patrol arrested him on the sidewalk moments later.