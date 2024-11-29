LA County deputies close Malibu roads for standoff with possibly armed suspect

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department closed a pair of roads in Malibu because of a standoff with a possibly armed suspect Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood in the 22000 block of Carbon Mesa Road at roughly 1:50 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. They arrested the suspect a little before 3:30 p.m., according to LASD. No one was wounded or injured.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau, their version of SWAT, advised residents to avoid Carbon Mesa Road and Carbon Canyon Road for now.