LA County declares October 10 as Black Brewers Day

Black Brewers Day, recognized nationwide since 1970, will be celebrated in Los Angeles County for the first time Tuesday.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, in partnership with the County Department of Economic Opportunity and the founders of Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., will observe Black Brewers Day with a scroll presentation.

The event comes in the wake of the recent approval by the county supervisors of Mitchell's motion designating October 10 as Black Brewers Day in LA County.

The celebration will take place at 3200 W. Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood. It will also be live streamed.

Following the program, attendees will have the opportunity to tour Crowns & Hops' forthcoming taproom, set to become the first Black-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned taproom of its kind in the county.

Despite an estimated 10,000 craft brewers in the U.S., only approximately 1% are Black-owned.