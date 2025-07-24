LA County DA Hochman swears in new victim services K-9s

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office swore in three new members of the agency's victim services K-9 teams.

Three dogs, a Labrador retriever, a poodle and a border collie/poodle mix have been professionally trained to help victims of sexual and physical abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking. While primarily serving children, the K-9s will also support people with disabilities and family members of homicide victims at all of the 14 Los Angeles County courthouses.

"These K-9s are heroes of the DA's Office, providing immeasurable strength and support to children and other vulnerable victims as they navigate the criminal justice system in the aftermath of horrific, life-altering crimes," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

The newest members of the team, Miata, Johnnie and Corbin, are the second generation of dogs specifically trained for this unit.

"We extend a heartfelt welcome to Miata, Johnnie and Corbin as they begin their career at LADA, ensuring our office can offer this invaluable service to crime victims for years to come," Hochman said.

The K-9 team has supported more than 1,625 victims and witnesses, ranging from 6 to 78 years old, since the program began in 2017. The District Attorney's Office said that 66% of the victims helped by the dogs were children.

"These four-legged friends support victims as they provide testimony that has been critical in many successful prosecutions," Hochman said. "Just being able to pet a kind and calming canine can give strength to a witness who stands and testifies in court against their offender."