LA County and national average gas prices drop slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped slightly in the national average and in Los Angeles County, while Orange County gas prices rose ever so little.

LA County gas dropped three-tenths of a cent today, standing at $5.528 per gallon and is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago and 83 cents lower than one month ago, but 90.4 cents more than one year ago according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price rose seven-tenths of a cent to $5.436, for its largest increase since

Oct. 5. It is 1.9 cents more than one week ago, 83 cents lower than one month ago, and 84.5 cents higher than one year ago.



The national average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent to $3.794, one day after falling two-tenths of a cent. It is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 12.9 cents less than one month ago, and 37.7 cents higher than one year ago. The national average price is $1.222 lower than the record of $5.016 set June 14.