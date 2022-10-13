LA City's Chief Legislative Analysis appointed as caretaker to temporarily replace Nury Martinez for Sixth Council District

Nury Martinez steps down from City Council as calls for resignation mount for other members

Following the resignation of Councilwoman Nury Martinez, after leaked audio of racist remarks sparked public outcry, Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell has designated the City's Chief Legislative Analyst (CLA) as the Caretaker for the Sixth Council District, formerly represented by Martinez.

The designation is effective immediately.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, O'Farrell canceled Friday's scheduled city council meeting, saying council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo must resign first.

"I can't conduct the work of the people until that happens," he said.

In the event of a Council Office vacancy, the Council President is empowered to appoint a non-voting caretaker until a new Councilmember for that district takes office, or until relieved of the assignment by the Council President.

"Now that there is a vacancy in the Sixth Council District, the immediate appointment of a Caretaker will ensure that the office continues to operate and that matters important to constituents are handled," said O'Farrell.

The Caretaker functions to oversee the operations of the Council office, including constituent inquiries and requests, communications, personnel, payroll, office management, and working with City offices, departments, and stakeholder organizations.

"Moving forward, I will immediately begin to explore the logistics of holding a special election for the Sixth District, so that voters will have the opportunity to choose their next Councilmember. Most importantly, I want to hear from the constituents of the Sixth District, who deserve a full voice in their government. This vacancy was created through no fault of their own."

On policy matters, the Caretaker is to seek the advice of the Council President; the Caretaker is not seated as a member of the Council and is not empowered to vote on matters before the Council.

The office of the CLA helps the City Council develop legislative programs, analyze budgets on behalf of the Council, and provide research on legislative matters.