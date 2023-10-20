LA City Council votes unanimously for West LA homeless housing project

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to move forward on the development of a controversial homeless housing project in West Los Angeles across the street from the defunct Westside Pavillion.

The council approved nearly $4.8 million for the Midvale Project, which is to turn a city-owned parking lot at 2377 Midvale Ave. into a 33-unit interim housing facility, meant to serve homeless people in the area.

The council also voted to exempt the project from the California Environmental Quality Act in order to expedite the development process.

The facility is to include three laundry units, storage, a pet area, office space for case management, dining areas and security fencing.

Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky previously said the project is intended to address the Fifth Council District's need for homeless housing, adding interim beds by transforming the underutilized city lot.

According to Yaroslavsky's office, there are around 1,300 unhoused people in the district, and not enough beds to bring people off the streets.

Residents in the area have voiced their opposition to the project, saying it's close to homes. Just last week, the Westside Neighborhood Council voted 12-2 in opposition to the project.

Residents also have raised concerns of safety and the impacts of losing parking -- how that would affect nearby businesses. There were also worries about the two schools nearby and children in the area.

Yaroslavsky said she would secure additional parking for businesses on Pico Boulevard before breaking ground. She also said she would work with the Los Angeles Police Department and the service provider to develop a "robust neighborhood security plan."

The project is expected to open in 2024.