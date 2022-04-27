LA City Council to phase out single-use plastics at city facilities, events

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to begin phasing out single-use plastics from city facilities and city-sponsored events.

The city will also continue to take steps toward potentially banning polystyrene products such as Styrofoam.

"Our future in Los Angeles is plastics-free," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said Wednesday.

"Our phase-out of single-use plastics has been underway for years now through the plastic bag ban of about nine years ago to straws-upon-request about four years ago and plastic-utensils- upon-request just last year."

The city attorney will be instructed to draft an ordinance phasing out plastics at both city facilities and at events happening on city property.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Sanitation will develop a zero-waste training course for all city employees to take annually beginning January 2023. Each city department must also develop zero waste plans by Sept. 30.

Violators will be subject to a first and second written notice followed by a $25 fine for each subsequent violation.