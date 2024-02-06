LA City Council takes step towards combatting rash of street takeovers

Los Angeles City Councilmembers on Tuesday took a step towards combatting the rampant issues of street takeovers across the city, advancing a list of recommendations that they believe will help prevent the issue.

The nearly unanimous vote, saw 12 out of the 13 councilmembers approve the recommendations, which were only opposed by Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez.

The recommendations call for the Department of Transportation and the Los Angeles Police Department to begin the process of establishing a pilot program that will address street racing and takeovers at some of the most frequently targeted intersections. Those areas include:

Grand Avenue and Fourth Street,

Grand Avenue and Third Street,

Grand Avenue and Second Street,

N. Meyers Street and Kearney Street,

Figueroa Avenue and Second Street,

Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue,

Manchester Boulevard and San Pedro Street,

Hoover Avenue and Century Boulevard,

Western Avenue and Century Boulevard,

Normandie Avenue and Gage Avenue,

Balboa Boulevard and Foothill Boulevard,

Bledsoe Street and Bradley Avenue,

Balbo Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard,

Glenoaks Boulevard and Polk Street,

Yameil Street and Foothill Boulevard,

Lincoln Boulevard and Manchester Avenue,

Western Avenue and Washington Boulevard,

Mulholland Drive and Corda Drive,

Fairfax Avenue and Pico Boulevard,

Pacific Coast Highway and Temescal Canyon.

Department of Transportation officials claim that they have four options available to help enhance intersections, including implementing hardened centerlines, adding Bott's Dots or raised pavement markers, or rumble strips and gutters at intersections.

They say that hardened centerlines may be the best option, as the others could cause a negative impact on other vehicles like bicycles and motorcycles.

A report from the city's administrative officer says that the total cost to implement these measures would run around $80,000, and that LADOT would need to determine the plans for installation. The report also noted that the cost of the initial work could be covered under the current fiscal year.

LAPD says they would request funding for the purchase and installation of cameras at intersections. They don't have a total estimated cost determined yet, but they say that sworn overtime costs could also cost around $80,000.

Additionally, LAPD must conduct a follow-up report to identify 50 locations throughout the city that have seen continuous sideshow issues, to which LADOT will provide a report on the possible funding for the use of cameras at those locations.

Both departments will have to provide an analysis of the program once it is up and running.